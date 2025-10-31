Waddle secured six of nine targets for 82 yards in the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Waddle tied for the team lead in receptions with De'Von Achane while setting the pace in receiving yards and finishing second in targets. It was the second productive game in the last five days for the fifth-year receiver, who'd posted a 5-99-1 receiving line on six targets versus the Falcons on Sunday. Waddle has exceeded 80 receiving yards in four of the last five games overall, and he should continue to fill a clear No. 1 role in a typically concentrated Dolphins air attack when the Bills come to town for a Week 10 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 9.