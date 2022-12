Waddle caught five of six targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 loss to Green Bay.

Most of his production came in the first half, including an 84-yard TD in the first quarter, but Miami's offense imploded in the second half. Waddle has posted back-to-back 100-yard performances, giving him six on the season, and the second-year wideout has already established new career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns heading into a Week 17 clash with the Patriots.