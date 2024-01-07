Waddle (ankle) isn't expected to play against the Bills on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Waddle suffered a high-ankle sprain against Dallas in Week 16 and didn't play against Baltimore last weekend. It now appears that he's set to sit out his second straight contest Sunday night in a game that will determine the winner of the AFC East title. Cedrick Wilson will thus likely start at wide receiver alongside Tyreek Hill, while Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen could each see an uptick of snaps on offense. The Dolphins have already locked up a postseason berth, and Pelissero notes that Waddle "should be ready for the playoffs."