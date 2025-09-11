Waddle (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waddle has now logged back-to-back limited practices due to a shoulder injury seemingly sustained during Miami's blowout loss to the Colts in Week 1, in which he hauled in four of five targets for 30 yards while playing just 65 percent of offensive snaps. Friday's practice will be his final chance to upgrade to 'full' reps before Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots. More snaps and routes will go the way of Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine if Waddle is limited or sidelined Week 2.