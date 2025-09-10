Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
While seeing action on 65 percent of the Dolphins' snaps on offense in a Week 1 loss to the Colts, Waddle caught four of his five targets for 30 yards. Now that he's listed as having a shoulder issue, however, the starting wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is now worth monitoring. Malik Washingtonand Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be candidates to see more snaps this weekend in the event that Waddle is limited or sidelined.
