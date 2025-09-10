default-cbs-image
Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

While seeing action on 65 percent of the Dolphins' snaps on offense in a Week 1 loss to the Colts, Waddle caught four of his five targets for 30 yards. Now that he's listed as having a shoulder issue, however, the starting wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is now worth monitoring. Malik Washingtonand Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be candidates to see more snaps this weekend in the event that Waddle is limited or sidelined.

