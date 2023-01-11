Waddle (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Per Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com, coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week that he'd "be very surprised" if Waddle is unable to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Bills. That said, the wideout figures to need to return to a full practice by Friday in order to avoid approaching the contest with an injury designation.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Dealing with minor ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Five catches in season finale•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Good to go for Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Stays limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited with shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Held to 52 yards by New England•