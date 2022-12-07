Waddle (fibula) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Waddle was limited to 24 of a possible 46 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers en route to catching one of his five targets for nine yards. With a limited session to start the practice week, the starting wideout's status is now worth monitoring closely as this weekend's game (an 8:20 ET kickoff) against the Chargers approaches. If Waddle ends up limited at all versus Los Angeles, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft would be in line for added WR snaps alongside Tyreek Hill.
