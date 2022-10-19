Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Per Furones, coach Mike McDaniel previously expressed a degree of optimism with regard to Waddle's Week 7 availability. However, with a limited session due to a shoulder issue now under his belt, the wideout's status is now worth monitoring in advance of Sunday night's game against the Steelers.
