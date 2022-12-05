Waddle caught just one of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Waddle's uncharacteristically low output came while he played through a leg injury against arguably the league's best defense. With Waddle moving gingerly, the Dolphins relied on teammate Tyreek Hill, who caught nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Following his season-worst performance, Waddle's status will be important to track in advance of Week 14's matchup versus the Chargers. If his usage is impacted, Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft and Cedrick Wilson would figure to benefit from extra looks.