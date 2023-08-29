Waddle (abdomen) was at practice Tuesday but didn't have a helmet during the media-access portion, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The Dolphins still have more than a week before their first official injury report for a Week 1 road game against the Chargers. It's been about three weeks now since Waddle first left practice early with a midsection injury that ended up keeping him out of preseason action. Recent appearances in practice, even on a limited basis, suggest he's on track for Week 1.
