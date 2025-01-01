Waddle (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism Monday about Waddle's chances of returning from a two-game absence for the regular-season finale. Malik Washington has filled in capably, topping 80 percent snap share in consecutive games, but it would still be a huge boost for the Dolphins to get Waddle back in the lineup as they fight for a wild-card spot on the final day of the season. Waddle previously managed limited practice participation Thursday and Friday last week.
