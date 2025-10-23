Waddle (hamstring/rest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle is dealing with issues in both hamstrings and receiving some rest at practice as a result, per Furones, which lends optimism to the notion that No. 1 wideout will still manage to suit up on the road versus Atlanta on Sunday. Still, unless he's able to upgrade to full practice activity Friday, it seems like Waddle may be assigned an injury designation for Week 8. With Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) already out for the season and Darren Waller (hamstring) to miss at least four games after having been placed on IR on Wednesday, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' passing game can scarcely afford for Waddle to miss any time.