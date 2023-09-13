Waddle (oblique) was limited in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was nursing an oblique injury before Miami's Week 1 game against the Chargers, but he suited up for the season opener and didn't seem hindered by the injury, catching four of five targets for 78 yards. The 2021 first-round pick doesn't seem to be in danger of sitting out against the Patriots on SNF, but an upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday would help put his fantasy managers' minds at ease.