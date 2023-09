Waddle (oblique) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Waddle previously indicated that he expected to play in Week 1, and the wideout's participation in Wednesday's practice bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. Waddle will presumably need to practice fully by Friday, however, in order to head into the weekend minus an injury designation.