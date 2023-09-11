Waddle recorded four catches on five targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.
Waddle looked to be in for a big game, as he ripped off a 35-yard gain on Miami's opening drive. It's not overly surprising that he was overshadowed by Tyreek Hill from there, though Waddle was also out-targeted by Durham Smythe. Despite the limited volume, he still managed a fairly productive game thanks to his big-play ability, as half of his receptions went for more than 20 yards.
