Waddle (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, Miami Herald writer Daniel Oyefusi reports.
Waddle might not be 100 percent healthy, but with limited practices both days this week he is on track to be available in his usual capacity against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited by shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Could be limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Crosses century mark in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Three catches from third-string QB•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: In uniform Sunday•