Waddle (undisclosed) stretched with teammates Wednesday but isn't practicing, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Waddle has now been out for more than a week after initially being deemed day-to-day. Coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that he's not worried about Waddle's Week 1 availability, and the second-year wideout still has more than two weeks to recover before the opener against New England.

