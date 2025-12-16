Waddle brought in two of four targets for 26 yards in the Dolphins' 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Although Tua Tagovailoa had his most productive passing effort since Week 9, Waddle was only a bit player in his quarterback's production. The talented wideout finished with his lowest reception, receiving yardage and target totals since Week 7, a particularly untimely downturn for fantasy managers rolling with him in their playoff games. Waddle should have a good opportunity to bounce back Week 16, as the Bengals pay a visit to South Florida on Sunday afternoon.