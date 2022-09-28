Waddle (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Waddle was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, so he is seemingly trending in the right direction, even though his reported activity level was an estimate both days this week. The second-year receiver paced the Dolphins' pass catchers Week 3 with 102 yards on four receptions. His status will need to continue to be monitored as Thursday's matchup with the Bengals approaches.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Another stellar showing in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Races for 42-yard TD in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Returns to full practice•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited by quad injury•