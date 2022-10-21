Waddle (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Given that he was able to log limited practices this week, Waddle has a chance to suit up this weekend, though his status will still be worth tracking closely ahead of Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. Ideally, added context with regard to his Week 7 availability will arrive late Saturday or early Sunday when national reporters such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport provide their weekly injury updates.