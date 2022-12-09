Waddle (fibula) returned to a full practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Waddle was limited Wednesday, but the wideout's return to a full session Thursday puts him on track to be available Sunday night against the Chargers. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, so it remains to be seen if the Dolphins will have both of their starting WRs versus Los Angeles. Waddle, who caught just one of five targets for nine yards in Miami's Week 13 loss to the 49ers, has compiled an overall 57/972/6 stat line (on 90 targets) through 12 games to date.
