Waddle brought in five of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Waddle led the Dolphins in receiving yards and targets in the upset victory, making a significant contribution in the form of a 38-yard touchdown grab on the first play of the second quarter. The veteran wideout unsurprisingly continues to enjoy a robust role following the season-ending knee injury to Tyreek Hill, recording at least five catches and 82 receiving yards in five of his last six games. Waddle will continue in an elevated role against a porous Commanders secondary in Madrid next Sunday.