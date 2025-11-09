Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Long TD catch in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waddle brought in five of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Waddle led the Dolphins in receiving yards and targets in the upset victory, making a significant contribution in the form of a 38-yard touchdown grab on the first play of the second quarter. The veteran wideout unsurprisingly continues to enjoy a robust role following the season-ending knee injury to Tyreek Hill, recording at least five catches and 82 receiving yards in five of his last six games. Waddle will continue in an elevated role against a porous Commanders secondary in Madrid next Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Leads pass catchers again in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Stands out in upset victory•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Good to go against Falcons•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: One catch in lopsided loss•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Remains busy in Week 6 loss•