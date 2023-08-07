Waddle's route running has been a highlight at training camp, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waddle played through a number of lingering injuries in 2022, but he's shown no signs of being anything less than in full form this offseason. It remains to be seen whether the standout receiver will suit up for preseason action, or whether Miami's first-team offense will get most of its reps leading up to the regular season in practice. Whatever the case, Waddle remains clearly atop the Dolphins' receiving depth chart alongside Tyreek Hill. The wideout tandem looks primed for a dominant target share from Tua Tagovialoa, while all of Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios could mix in for No. 3 reps.