Waddle (knee) didn't practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle also missed practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Friday's session to loom large in terms of the wideout's chances of playing Sunday against the 49ers. If Waddle -- who head coach Mike McDaniel has called day-to-day -- is unavailable this weekend, Malik Washington would be in line to see an expanded role behind top WR Tyreek Hill.