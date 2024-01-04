Waddle (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Waddle, who was inactive in Week 17 due to a high-ankle sprain, also missed Wednesday's session, with his status for Sunday night's game against the Bills currently cloudy. If Waddle is deemed unavailable for the contest, Cedrick Wilson would once again be in line for an uptick in snaps alongside Tyreek Hill (ankle/personal).