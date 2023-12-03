Waddle brought in five of eight targets for 52 yards in the Dolphins' 45-15 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Waddle tied with Tyreek Hill for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in targets, but the disparity between the two receivers' final production was stark considering Hill's gaudy 157-yardage tally. Waddle's middling day was particularly disappointing considering his 114-yard day in Week 12 against the Jets, and outside of his two 100-yard efforts, he's been limited to 63 yards or fewer in seven of his last nine contests. Waddle's fortunes could take a turn for the better in a Week 14 home matchup against the vulnerable Titans on Monday night, Dec. 11.