Coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday he's "very, very, very confident" Waddle (lower body) will be available Week 1 versus the Patriots, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Waddle returned to practice as a limited participant Tuesday, and he continues to work his way back from an unspecified lower body injury. There don't appear to be any real concerns about the second-year wideout's status for the regular-season opener, and he still has over a week to get fully healthy before Sept. 11. When healthy, Waddle is set to pair up with Tyreek Hill, forming the speediest one-two combo at receiver in the league as he looks to build upon a 104/1015/6 rookie line.