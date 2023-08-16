Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Waddle (abdomen) won't participate in joint practices with the Texans this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McDaniel did also temper concerns by saying that Waddle wants to practices, but the team has decided to be cautious with him, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. Still, fantasy managers will be anxious to see the third-year wideout back as a full practice participant soon, with just under a month remaining before Week 1's game against the Chargers. Waddle is dealing with an abdomen injury sustained in practices last week, which it looks like could hold him out of Saturday's preseason game in Houston.