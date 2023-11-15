Waddle (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Waddle has dealt with a few different injuries this season -- including a knee issue that caused him to miss part of the Week 9 loss to Kansas City -- but he said Monday that he's feeling much better after a Week 10 bye. He'll be out there Sunday against the Raiders and shouldn't have any workload limitations.
