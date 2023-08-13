Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that Waddle (abdomen) doesn't have a return timetable, but he's happy with where the wideout is at in his rehab process, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Waddle left Wednesday's joint practice with Atlanta after suffering a midsection injury, and McDaniel initially said that the wideout was "fine." However, it's not surprising to see Miami proceed with an abundance of caution with one of its top offensive weapons. Waddle's next chance to suit up for game action will come next Saturday in Houston, but the Dolphins may just shut him down for the remainder of preseason action to ensure he's as close to 100 percent as possible for the regular season.