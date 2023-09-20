Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday "I'm not really worried about the timeline" of Waddle (concussion) progressing through the NFL's five-step protocol for brain injuries, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

"I'm more worried about [Waddle] getting right," McDaniel continued. Waddle didn't practice Wednesday but did participate in team stretches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. He will have two more chances to take the practice field before receiving a game designation for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, but for now it seems truly up-in-the-air as to whether Waddle will fully clear the concussion protocol in time to play Week 3. If he can't go, there will be an opportunity for Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma to step up behind Tyreek Hill.