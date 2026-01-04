Waddle, who is officially listed as questionable with a rib injury, isn't expected to play in Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official word on Waddle's status will arrive when the Dolphins post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to their 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but Miami appears set to be without two of its top playmakers in the finale, as star running back De'Von Achane (shoulder) is listed as doubtful and expected to sit out. Waddle's expected absence will leave Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson, Theo Wease, Tahj Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as Miami's available options at receiver.