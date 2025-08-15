Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not in line to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he doesn't plan to play the starters, including Waddle, during Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Waddle sat out Miami's preseason opener due to a collision that occurred during joint practices with the Bears, but he returned to practice this week and has participated in team drills against Detroit. He'll need to wait until the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Jaguars on Sat., Aug. 23, however, for a chance to see exhibition reps. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill (oblique) has not yet returned to practice.
