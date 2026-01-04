Waddle (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Waddle had been listed as questionable for the season finale after he managed just two limited practices this week while tending to the injury to his ribs, and with little at stake in Sunday's contest, the Dolphins will err on the side of caution and hold the receiver out. He'll conclude his fifth NFL season with a 64-910-6 receiving line on 100 targets to go along with 28 rushing yards over 16 games. Miami will have Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson, Theo Wease, Tahj Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as its available options at receiver for Week 18.