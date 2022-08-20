Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas.
The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
