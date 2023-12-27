Waddle (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Given that coach Mike McDaniel confirmed earlier in the day that Waddle is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, it's no surprise that the wideout isn't practicing Wednesday. On the plus side, McDaniel described Waddle's ankle sprain as not "overly severe," while adding that at this stage the Dolphins are not ruling out the possibly that Waddle could potentially be available Sunday against the Ravens.