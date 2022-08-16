Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.
This usually suggests a minor injury, though it isn't automatically the case. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa, along with other starters, and it's unclear how the Dolphins will approach their second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
