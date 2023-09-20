Waddle (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Waddle entered concussion protocol toward the end of Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots. He'll have two more chances to practice before the Dolphins host the Broncos this Sunday, with his status looming especially large given Miami's lack of pass-catching depth behind the tremendous duo of Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
