Waddle (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waddle entered concussion protocol toward the end of Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots. He'll have two more chances to practice before the Dolphins host the Broncos this Sunday, with his status looming especially large given Miami's lack of pass-catching depth behind the tremendous duo of Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

