Waddle (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waddle didn't practice Wednesday either, but he still has time to progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. What the wideout is able to do Friday will thus be telling with regard to his chances of playing Week 3, but if Waddle doesn't gain clearance to suit up, added opportunities behind Tyreek Hill would be available for Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma.