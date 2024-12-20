Waddle (knee) wasn't spotted during the brief media access portion of Friday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so at this stage his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is cloudy. If he's unavailable in Week 16, Malik Washington would be in line to see an expanded role in Miami's passing offense alongside top WR Tyreek Hill.