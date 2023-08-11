Waddle (undisclosed) is not in line to see action in Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons.

Waddle left Wednesday's practice with an unspecified issue, but either way, it seems unlikely he would have played in the contest, with other key players like top QB Tua Tagovailoa, fellow WR Tyreek Hill and RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson (undisclosed) also slated to sit this one out. Waddle's next chance to see preseason action will occur next Saturday against the Texans.