Waddle brought in one of four targets for 15 yards in the Dolphins' 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for just 100 yards while barely completing more than 50.0 percent of his passes before giving way to Quinn Ewers in garbage time, so Waddle's line is slightly less alarming within that context. Nevertheless, the veteran receiver's numbers were season lows across the board, and his catch total was also a new career-worst mark. The Dolphins' offense had its worst day of the season overall Sunday, and even though Waddle could bounce back to an extent in a Week 8 road matchup against the Falcons, meaningful production will remain hard to come by if Tagovailoa continues to struggle with ball security and efficiency.