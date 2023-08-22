The Dolphins are optimistic Waddle (abdomen) will be able to play in the Week 1 opener against the Chargers, Barry Jackson of Te Miami Herald reports.

"It's not ideal," WRs coach Wes Welker said of Waddle missing extended practice time. "I'm not too worried about it. It's more about his health and making sure he's ready to go." Waddle hasn't practiced the last two weeks and won't play in the preseason finale. Any sort of missed time for Waddle would be bad news for Miami's top-heavy wide receiver depth chart. Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson, and River Cracraft are next up on the depth chart on the outside.