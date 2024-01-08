Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he's optimistic Waddle (ankle) will be able to play in Saturday's playoff game against the Chiefs, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Waddle pushed to play in Week 18 against the Bills, but Miami's medical staff advised against it, suggesting he could do more harm than good. The week of rest sounds like it will be good for Waddle, who has battled various minor injuries and ailments most of the season. The Dolphins need all hands on deck on offense with their defense losing significant starters and contributors to injuries.