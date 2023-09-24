Waddle (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, but he's experienced no setbacks in his recovery from the brain injury and is said to be progressing well, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Waddle entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head from Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win. He made enough progress through the five-step protocol to practice in a limited fashion Friday, and though he was initially listed as questionable for the Week 3 matchup, the Dolphins downgraded him to out Saturday. Wolfe's report suggests that Waddle's downgrade in status likely wasn't the result of the receiver having his concussion symptoms resurface; instead, he may just need more time to gain clearance from an independent neurologist. Though recovery timelines for concussions can often be volatile, at this stage, Waddle seems to have a good chance at being ready to suit up for the Dolphins in their Week 4 matchup with the Bills next Sunday. Depth wideouts Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft are expected to step into expanded roles on offense behind No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill this weekend against the Broncos while Waddle is sidelined.