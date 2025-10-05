Waddle brought in six of nine targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

In his first full game this season without Tyreek Hill (IR, knee) alongside him, Waddle stepped up as expected and led the Dolphins across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The talented veteran had another couple of close calls downfield that could have resulted in an even bigger day, but as it was, Waddle posted new season highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. He also recorded his third touchdown of the season on a go-ahead 46-yard grab with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, making it a productive all-around day despite the disappointing team outcome. Waddle will aim to put together a successful encore performance in a tough Week 6 home matchup against the Chargers next Sunday afternoon.