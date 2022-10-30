Waddle brought in eight of nine targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Waddle provided the Dolphins' first two touchdowns of the day with scoring receptions of five and 29 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. The second-year speedster checked in second to position mate Tyreek Hill across the board due to the latter's stellar 12-catch, 188-yard performance on 14 targets, but Waddle's first 100-yard effort and pair of touchdowns since Week 2 certainly left his fantasy managers happy. Having now eclipsed the century mark in two of his last three games, Waddle heads into a Week 9 road matchup against the Bears with plenty of steam.