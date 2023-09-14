Waddle (oblique) returned to a full practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was limited during Wednesday's session, but the wideout's return to a full practice Thursday puts him on track to be available for Sunday night's game against the Patriots. In the process, he'll continue to combine with Tyreek Hill to give Miami's offense a formidable 1-2 combo at WR. During the team's 36-34 Week 1 win over the Chargers, Waddle logged four catches on five targets for 78 yards, while Hill turned in an 11-215-2 receiving line.