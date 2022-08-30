Waddle (lower body) is practicing in a limited capacity Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Waddle is dealing with an undisclosed lower body injury, the severity of which prevented him from seeing action during any of Miami's three preseason contests. The second-year wideout was previously termed day-to-day, however, so it looks like he has a solid chance of returning to full health ahead of the Dolphins' season opener against New England on Sept. 11. When healthy, Waddle is locked in alongside Tyreek Hill as one of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's top targets.