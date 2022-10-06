Waddle (groin) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Waddle was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's practice bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level. In Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Waddle recorded an 86 percent snap share while catching two of his five targets for 39 yards.
